Two people were rushed to hospital this morning after a shooting took place overnight at Cabaret Chez Doric, a strip club in Longueuil, Que.

Longueuil police received a call to the Taschereau Boulevard location at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The two people, a man in his thirties and a woman in her forties, were taken to Charles-LeMoyne Hospital to be treated for injuries that have been deemed non-life threatening.

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais-Lavoie said the suspect, or suspects, left the scene before police arrived early Sunday.

Police evacuated the bar upon arrival, she added.

This isn't the first time the Cabaret has seen violence — in 2011, a father and son were murdered in a housing unit above the club.

Three years before that, another person was injured in a shooting.