2 injured after STM bus hits tree in Côte-des-Neiges

Two people are recovering from minor injuries after a bus hit a tree in Côte-des-Neiges early Tuesday morning.

Police say it's unclear why the driver veered off the road while heading westbound on Jean-Talon Street, near Dieppe Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says it's possible weather was a factor.

There were three people on the bus at the time — the driver and a passenger had minor injuries. The other passenger was not hurt.

Jean-Talon has been closed between Wilderton Avenue and Dieppe for the investigation.