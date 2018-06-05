Skip to Main Content
2 injured after STM bus hits tree in Côte-des-Neiges

2 injured after STM bus hits tree in Côte-des-Neiges

Police say it's unclear why the driver veered off the road while heading westbound on Jean-Talon Street, near the intersection of Dieppe Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m.

The driver and a passenger on this bus sustained minor injuries after the bus crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Two people are recovering from minor injuries after a bus hit a tree in Côte-des-Neiges early Tuesday morning.

Police say it's unclear why the driver veered off the road while heading westbound on Jean-Talon Street, near Dieppe Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard says it's possible weather was a factor.

There were three people on the bus at the time — the driver and a passenger had minor injuries. The other passenger was not hurt.

Jean-Talon has been closed between Wilderton Avenue and Dieppe for the investigation.

Workers from the STM got the bus out of the tree and towed it away around 6:30 a.m. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

