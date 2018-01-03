Two people are dead after a Quebec provincial police cruiser was involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon in the Laurentians.

Quebec's independent investigative agency, ​the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), has taken over the investigation.

In a statement, the BEI said a police car collided with an oncoming vehicle on Highway 323 near Saint-Rémi-d'Amherst, 20 kilometres southwest of Mont-Tremblant.

A 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were killed.

The police officer was injured, but a BEI news release says she is expected to recover.

Seven BEI investigators have been assigned to the investigation, to be assisted by a forensic specialist and a crime reconstruction specialist with the Montreal police service.

Highway 323, which links to Highway 50 at Montebello, is closed to traffic near the location of the collision.