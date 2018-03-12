Firefighters in Montreal and Laval were busy overnight into Monday morning as two buildings caught fire, one on Boulevard des Laurentides in Laval and the other on Fleury Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

In Laval, a printing company appears to have been targeted in what police believe was an arson incident.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday night and no one was injured but the building is a complete loss.

A police investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

A print shop on Boulevard des Laurentides in Laval caught fire at 11 p.m. Sunday night. (Radio-Canada)

In Montreal, firefighters were on the scene on Fleury Street in Ahuntsic early Monday morning after a fire broke out around 4 a.m.

The building contained a small independent grocery store on the first floor with apartments above.

The Montreal fire service says only one person was evacuated from the building and no one was injured.

They have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but damage to the building is minor.​​

Firefighters were on the scene on Fleury Street Monday morning after a fire broke out overnight. (Radio-Canada)

In addition, a heritage building on St. Denis Street will have to be demolished after the Universel restaurant caught fire on Sunday.

The fire quickly spread to the upper floors of the triplex and firefighters say the building is a complete loss.

St. Denis northbound near Cherrier remains closed to traffic Monday morning.