1998 ice storm brought out 'the Canadian way' in people, Jean Chrétien remembers

On this day 20 years ago, the ice storm was at its peak.

More than three million Quebecers — about half the population of the entire province — had no power.

In all, thirty-five people died and about another 1,000 were injured during the storm and its aftermath.

The storm hit Quebec hard, while parts of New Brunswick and Ontario weren't spared either.

Jean Chrétien was prime minister at the time. He took a tour of the devastation and then deployed 16,000 soldiers to help.

He spoke to CBC Radio's Homerun host Sue Smith about his memories of the ice storm.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What's been going through your mind this week on the 20th anniversary of the ice storm?

It was a very exciting moment and sad at the same time.

We lived through that difficult time in very good fashion and I think that to see everybody helping and making sure that nobody suffered too much was pretty good to see. I appreciate that very much.

Of course, I was involved. I had to postpone a trip that I had organized with Team Canada to Mexico, Brazil and other countries.

I moved with a helicopter to different places in eastern Ontario and Quebec and I saw the devastation. It was something.

What did you see there?

The ice storm downed 1,000 transmission towers, 30,000 wooden utility poles and 50,000 hectares of trees were irremediably damaged. Devastation. Houses destroyed, and trees and all the electricity system down. It was ice everywhere. Getting out of the helicopter was complicated. They were afraid we could break our own legs. It was very unusual and a very special time.

You were the man in charge. What was it like having that responsibility during such an event?

When you're the prime minister you always have a lot of responsibilities. So it was another part of my duties.…On this one, one interesting part was the roof of 24 Sussex had been crushed somewhat and we had to repair it. And it was kind of good for me because it was leaking for a long time and we didn't want to repair it bc the press would say the prime minister is spending money on his home, having a cover over his head. And now with the storm, we could repair the roof.

One of the decisions that you made that was pretty extraordinary was to call in the army. What led to that decision?

Soldiers take down an ice-covered branch in Montreal Jan. 9 as the army moved in to help with the ice storm cleanup. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press) When you see [that] the civil sector of the economy cannot do it properly and need help, the army is there. And it was a national disaster So we called in the army and they did a great great job. Even some soldiers from the United States crossed the border to come to help us and it's good. It is the way that we should face disasters anywhere in North America.

What stood out for you?

You see the best of the people in circumstances like that. The people of Canada, they care about their neighbours. We're not the type of people to say to everybody on a five-minute basis, 'I love you my dear,' but we do what is needed. And it is the best way to show that you have respect for your neighbours and your part of the community.…That is the Canadian way.