A 14 year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., has pleaded guilty to six charges including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and making threats against students at his school.

The boy and his 16-year-old friend, both students at École Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme, were arrested last fall for allegedly plotting to kill three acquaintances and sexually assault another.

The 16-year-old was declared not criminally responsible last month youth court, on account of a mental disorder.

Both cannot be named because they are minors.

The 16-year-old is at the Institut Philippe-Pinel, a psychiatric hospital, for treatment.

The 14-year-old will be back in youth court for sentencing arguments on May 19.

The two were arrested in September 2016 after police were alerted by a parent of one of the accused.