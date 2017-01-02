One person is dead following a four-alarm fire at a seniors' residence in Villeray that was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

The fire broke out early Monday afternoon on the third floor of the residence. Several residents were trapped on their balconies and had to be rescued with portable ladders, the fire department said.

An 81-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The residents of the seniors' home took part in a fire drill last month. (CBC)

The five-storey building, located between Boyer Street and Christophe-Colomb Avenue, houses a municipal-run residence for roughly 95 seniors, including some with limited mobility. It was built in 1985.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the building's date of construction meant it was not required to have a sprinkler system.

Around 100 firefighters were called to the scene. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.