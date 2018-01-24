1 charge dropped against Tony Accurso in Mascouche fraud trial

Tony Accurso, on trial at the Joliette courthouse, now faces a single charge of breach of trust, after the second charge was dropped without explanation on Wednesday.

Accurso, the former construction magnate accused of price-fixing and rigging contracts in the city of Mascouche, was also facing a charge of influencing a municipal official using illegal means. That charge has now been dropped.

The judge in the case, Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton, advised the jury not to draw any conclusions from the fact that the charge was being dropped.

The trial began Monday, Jan. 15 and is expected to last four to six weeks.

Last year, Accurso tried to have the charges stayed, arguing his case was taking too long to get to trial, but his request was turned down.