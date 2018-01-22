Conservation officers in Fort Frances, Ont. say they have fined a Minnesota man after he illegally brought live leeches into Ontario last summer.

According to a media statement by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, on June 11, 2017 Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Fort Frances port of entry inspected the suspect's car and found two containers of live leeches in a cooler.

Conservation officers then verified that the Minnesota man was on his way to fish in Ontario waters and was intending to use the leeches as bait, officials said.

The Minnesota man was fined a total of $1500.

The ministry wants to also remind residents that importing live organisms can threaten the aquatic ecosystems by introducing invasive species and transmitting pathogens such a parasites, viruses and bacteria that are not native to this province.