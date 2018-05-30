Guilty verdict not always a victory for MMIWG families, grand chief says after man convicted for 2012 killing

A guilty verdict does not always bring comfort to the families of missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls, says one Indigenous leader after a guilty verdict in a years-old case.

"I think it heightens the feelings of anxiety and fear and extreme sadness," Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North said over the phone Wednesday, the day after a jury found Kyllan Ellis guilty of second-degree murder for the 2012 death of Simone Sanderson.​

The 23-year-old's family left court Tuesday night too distraught to speak. North said that's a common reaction because these families have been carrying their grief for so long.

It was three-and-a-half years before police made an arrest in Sanderson's murder, and two more before Ellis's conviction on Tuesday night.

North said when these cases are in the public eye, it affects the families of other missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"They want justice too," she said. "They want to know where their loved ones are and what happened to them. So it brings a lot of anxiety and different emotions when they hear."

Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, left, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, and MKO Grand Chief Sheila North speak to media outside the courthouse on Feb. 22, 2018, after a jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

In February, a high-profile acquittal sparked sadness and outrage across the country.

A jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine. The death of the 15-year-old, whose body was pulled from the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014, became pivotal in establishing a national inquiry into the MMIWG issue.

In the past 10 years there have been several convictions in other high-profile MMIWG cases, including those involving convicted killers Shawn Lamb, Theodore Herntier, and Traigo Andretti.

Shawn Lamb was arrested in June 2012 and charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Carolyn Sinclair, Lorna Blacksmith and Tanya Nepinak. Lamb made a plea deal and was convicted of manslaughter for two deaths, while the charge for Nepinak's murder was stayed. Winnipeg police said there is no active investigation into her death.

Theodore Herntier was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2015 for the 2004 death of a transgender woman, Divas Boulanger, also known as Divas B. He is serving a life sentence.

Traigo Andretti pleaded guilty in 2015 to killing Myrna Letandre, whose remains were found in a Winnipeg rooming house in 2013. She was reported missing in 2006. When he pleaded guilty to Letandre's killing, Andretti was already in jail for killing his wife, former Manitoban Jennifer McPherson, in 2013. Andretti was found dead in a Saskatchewan psychiatric facility in 2016.

Feel forgotten

North said there are far more MMIWG cases unsolved than solved in Manitoba.

This summer marks 10 years of waiting for answers for the families of Jennifer Catcheway and Claudette Osborne.

Sunshine Wood disappeared in 2004 and Felicia Solomon went missing in 2003, before her remains were pulled from the Red River months later.

North said justice for one family shouldn't be seen as evidence the problem is improving.

"I think a lot of families feel that … people forget about their cases, so they worry that people stop caring and stop helping," said North.

She said families she's spoken with have called the national inquiry a distraction, rather than a solution.

"They feel people have stopped paying attention to their specific cases."