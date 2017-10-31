MMIWG inquiry in Nova Scotia LIVE
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 8:00 AM ET
The National Inquiry hosts the first of 3 days of community hearings in Membertou First Nation to hear from families of lost loved ones and survivors of violence.
