Soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle continues to show her proclivity for Canadian coats, wearing one during a Christmas Day appearance at Sandringham alongside ​fiancé Prince Harry.

The American actress, 36, wore a camel-coloured wrapper by Sentaler, a Toronto-based outerwear brand that launched in 2009 and has since become a darling among high-profile women such as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and now Meghan, who is set to marry Prince Harry in the spring.

On the company's website, the alpaca coat is called The Meghan and costs $1,695. It's not now available in the camel colour, but preorders are available for delivery in March.

Manufacturer known for alpaca

Sentaler, a small, family-owned manufacturer, is known for its alpaca designs, which are eco-friendly and cruelty free, according to its website. The cashmere-like fibre is sheared from animals similar to llamas that roam the mountains of Peru.

The American actress was wearing the coat when she appeared alongside the 33-year-old prince at the private country home of Queen Elizabeth for the annual Christmas gathering of the Royal Family at the 8,000-hectare estate.

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle looking very elegant side by side on their walk this morning. Meghan Markle wearing the SENTALER Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat in Camel. #MeghanMarkle #SENTALER pic.twitter.com/Qy0Va5hk6I — @Sentaler

Toting a circular Chloé​ bag and wearing Stuart Weitzman boots and a brown felt hat, Markle held her prince's arm as she walked to a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in the village of Sandringham. Harry and Meghan were accompanied by Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they greeted parishioners before entering the church.

They were later joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the morning service. The Queen wore a bright orange coat and hat.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day church service. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This marks the third time since her engagement in November that Meghan has appeared at a public outing in Canadian outerwear. Earlier this month at a charity event for World AIDS Day, she appeared in a navy double-breasted wool coat by the Montreal-based label Mackage. For her first appearance post-engagement, she wore a white coat by Line the Label. Both coats sold out shortly after her appearances.

Prior to her engagement, she was spotted in several other Canadian labels, including Aritzia, Smythe, Reitmans and Erdem.

The actress became familiar with Canadian fashion by living in Toronto for several years while shooting the popular legal drama Suits, in which she played lawyer Rachel Zane. She gave up her rented home there earlier this year to move to the U.K.

Boxing Day at Sandringham usually includes a hunting outing, but the Sun newspaper in the U.K. has reported the younger prince will avoid taking part this year because Markle is an animal lover and has publicly campaigned on the issue of animal rights.

Meghan told Best Health magazine in 2015 that she prefers to eat a mostly vegan diet, but she's not 100 per cent vegan. Her Chloé​ bag was made of leather.