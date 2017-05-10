Several breaded chicken products produced by Maple Leaf Foods are being recalled in Ontario and Quebec because they may contain the toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The products are:

Maple Leaf brand Chicken Breast Strips, 840 grams

Sufra Halal brand Chicken Burgers, 828 grams

Mina Halal Chicken Burgers, 828 grams

There have not been any reports of illnesses, but the CFIA says to contact a doctor if you think you became sick after consuming these products.

Sufra Halal brand chicken burgers have also been recalled. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)