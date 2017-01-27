Police notified the Parole Board of Canada they have "present concerns" about the release of Michael Syrnyk, a Winnipeg man known as the Yuletide Bandit.

Board members say a police file letter expresses concern Syrnyk still poses a risk and a danger to public safety; however, a 2016 psychological assessment found Syrnyk was at a low risk for violence.

The January decision by the Parole Board of Canada denied him day parole.

His statutory release date is April 24.

Syrnyk is currently completing the final stretch of his prison term as part of a 21-year, six-month sentence. He was approved for a work release program in early 2016.

Syrnyk, now 47, was arrested in 2002 on dozens of charges, most relating to a series of armed robberies during holiday seasons from 1994 to 2002, which earned him the Yuletide Bandit nickname.

Syrnyk's offences included robbing banks, businesses and armoured trucks at gunpoint. In one instance, Syrnyk shot and injured a police officer. He also shot at armoured car staff.

"Bystanders narrowly missed serious injury as you discharged your weapons in public places with heavy pedestrian traffic," say parole board documents.

Syrnyk was finally caught when he took a woman hostage at knifepoint and she was able to call 911. The following standoff with police led to injuries to officers. Police finally apprehended Syrnyk when he fell asleep during the standoff.

"The nature and severity of your offences is noted by the board, including the high potential for harm to the general public as well as those in the criminal justice system, such as police officers."

Syrnyk struggles with substance abuse, social withdrawal, extreme shyness and social anxiety, parole board documents state.

Under his statutory release, Syrnyk must not consume alcohol or drugs, must report all relationships with women and must receive counselling.