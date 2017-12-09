A Winnipeg yoga studio is doing the downward dog to make a difference.

Peg City Yoga held its annual 12-hour yoga marathon Saturday with all money raised going to Mount Carmel Clinic's Mothering Program, which supports vulnerable mothers and provides programs and services needed to make healthy outcomes possible.

"They do a lot of really great work, not just with the mothers that are expecting, but with the children after, with daycare and nutrition," explained Peg City Yoga owner, Noah Krol. "The idea is just we run 12-hours of yoga and hope people will come to do one class or two classes — a guy in there right now this is his fourth one.

"We're trying to get people to essentially realize that their practice — what they love do everyday — can support the community around them."

Peg City Yoga owner Noah Krol says he chose Mount Carmel Clinic's Mother Project as the marathon's beneficiary because of the good work the project does in the community. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

This is the second year Peg City has held the fundraiser, and the 12-hours of yoga kicked off with an hour-long class at noon then carried on with a new class starting every hour, on the hour, until midnight.

Participants paid a minimum of $20 per class, and those taking part raised money for the classes from the community.

Some of the scheduled classes were easier than others, said Krol, to make sure everyone could find one that suited their skill level and to make it a little less taxing on those who wanted to do more than one class in a row, like Dan Moroz.

Dan Moro raised just over $130 and took part in three straight hour-long yoga classes for the marathon. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"I'm kind of blissed-out from the classes — I did three classes today," laughed Moroz, after finishing his last class Saturday night.

Moroz, who helps out the studio, raised just over $130 for the marathon and says the fundraiser is a great way to take the lessons learned on the yoga mat outside of the studio setting.

"Yoga is a great way to stay physically fit, it's a great way balance yourself emotionally, physically, and spiritually," he said. "It's important to share the good things you get from yoga with other people and it's great to find a cause every year to do a yoga marathon for."