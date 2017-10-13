The City of Winnipeg is putting this fall's yard waste collection into overdrive.

Due to what the city called "large volumes of yard waste placed out for collection this fall," city staff will be working Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend to get a jump on the next week's yard waste.

Collectors will pick up yard waste that has been placed out early in areas with yard waste collection regularly scheduled for the following week.

The city says the "pre-collection" will be done over and above the regular collection schedule, and the collectors will still pick up yard waste in all areas on the regularly scheduled collection days.

Yard waste is collected once every two weeks, on the same day of the week that garbage and recycling is picked up. Yard waste collection will continue until mid-November, weather permitting, according to the city.

Winnipeggers can find their collection day on the city's website.

Yard waste can be left for pick-up in reusable containers, cardboard boxes or compostable-paper yard waste bags. Winnipeggers can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots at 1777 Brady Rd. and 1120 Pacific Ave.