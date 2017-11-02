A North Kildonan mom says she found Xanax among the candy in her kids' Halloween candy.

The woman told Winnipeg police her kids were trick-or-treating on Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue and Rothesay Street.

When she went through her kids' candy bags, she noticed a small zipped bag holding pills in one of the bags.

Xanax is a depressant that slows down brain activity. It can be used to treat anxiety disorders, including panic attacks, sleep disorders and seizure disorders, Health Canada's website says.

Common side effects of benzodiazepines can include:

Dizziness.

Confusion.

Drowsiness.

Constipation.

Memory loss.

Slurred speech.

Muscle weakness.

Loss of co-ordination and balance.

Police remind caregivers to examine their children's Halloween treats to make sure they're safe.