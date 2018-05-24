Coun. Russ Wyatt returns to city hall following addictions treatment

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt has returned to city hall following a 79-day stay in an addictions treatment facility near Gimli, Man.

The four-term councillor, who has been absent from city hall since January, attended the May council meeting on Thursday morning.

Wyatt missed the January, February, March and April meetings while he underwent addictions treatment at the Aurora Recovery Centre.​

At the start of the meeting, Wyatt thanked the staff at the treatment facility, as well as his family, friends and the broader community for supporting his rehabilitation efforts.

​"It was an amazing process to go through," he told council. "It was not an easy decision."

Wyatt said a former member of council suggested he seek treatment at Aurora, which he described as a world-class facility.

"I have a different outlook on things, a different outlook on life," he said. "I'm happy to be back to work and serve the people."

Wyatt also said he would not conduct any interviews with media outlets.