Coun. Russ Wyatt is on leave from the City of Winnipeg due to what officials describe as a personal family matter.

The Transcona councillor, who has served the city since 2002, has not been at city hall since Jan. 25.

He was granted a formal leave of absence from the January council meeting.

City clerk Richard Kachur said Wyatt will be gone 30 days.

Council speaker Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) said she has not been told the specific reasons for his absence.