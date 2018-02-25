The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra might be 70 years old, but it's still hitting fresh notes as it rolls out a new season and music director.



The WSO announced its lineup for the 2018/19 season Friday, featuring music from Prince alongside classics like Bach, Chopin and Mozart.



"The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is here to serve, not just the people who like the classics, like Beethoven. We're here to serve the whole community, children and families, and people who haves grown up in other eras," said Trudy Schroeder, the WSO's executive director.



Part of organizing a new season means dealing with the struggle of choosing from "a million options."

"You're choosing from a long history of music that actually would fall into — we're not just talking about the last year's greatest hits, it's from the last 400 years," Schroeder said.

The WSO's new music director Daniel Raiskin will replace outgoing director Alexander Mickelthwate, who has been at the WSO helm for 12 seasons.



"He [Raiskin] is a guy with a huge passion for music of all types, a very eclectic taste for music of all types and backgrounds, and I think he'll have a really international flair," Schroeder said.

The newest season's opening night is September 17, 2018, with a tribute to Emanuel Ax, and will include the debut performance of Raiskin as music director.