After a lengthy search, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has a new conductor.

The board of the WSO says Daniel Raiskin is the orchestra's new music director, replacing Alexander Mickelthwate, who announced his intention to leave at the end of the 2017-18 season.

"His musicianship is outstanding," board chair Terry Sargeant said in a news release. "His experiences have spanned the globe. He will bring to our stage skills and talent and new ideas that will allow our orchestra to continue to grow in making great music."

Raiskin was a WSO guest conductor three times since 2015, most recently in October 2017, presiding over a concert of Beethoven, Chopin and Górecki.

Raiskin grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he went to music school and the city's conservatory to study violin, viola and conducting.

His career has taken him around the world, including to Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Athens, Osaka, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and Mexico City as a guest conductor. He has previously led the orchestras in Koblenz, Germany, and Lodz, Poland.

He has also won numerous international awards for his albums.

"From the very first rehearsal, my experience of making music with WSO's excellent, curious and highly driven musicians was remarkably natural and very inspiring," Raiskin said in a statement.

"I feel truly privileged and excited to take on this new role and to develop my relationship with such a wonderful ensemble, its devoted audiences and community in Winnipeg and beyond."