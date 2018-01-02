The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says they are adding more beds to hospitals to help deal with this year's flu season after a spike in the numbers.

The season is rapidly becoming similar to the 2014-15 season, said Krista Williams, chief heath operations officer for the WRHA.

"There was a spike of cases and it really put that pressure on our system to meet that demand and we're seeing the same kind of similar number of cases," said Williams.

The WRHA has confirmed 110 influenza cases, she said, noting area hospitals have seen a "real quick spike the last week and it's continuing to rise."

Last week alone, 23 people were admitted to hospital with flu, including three who were sent to the intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the health authority said. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 60 people in Winnipeg hospitals with flu, she added.

By March 15, 2015, Winnipeg saw 449 cases of influenza and Manitoba saw 1,118, according to a WRHA report.

To meet the rising demand, the WRHA has added more beds to the system for flu patients needing hospitalization and are bringing in more staff to help, said Williams.

The additional beds come about two weeks after the Children's Hospital declared a flu outbreak.

Williams wouldn't go so far as to definitively blame this past week's extreme cold and the fact more people are gathering indoors, but said that would be "common sense."

The WRHA is encouraging people to take necessary precautions including washing hands, covering mouths when coughing, staying home if sick and not visiting hospitals if you feel unwell, said Williams.

They're also asking people to get their flu shot.

"It is a very very important tool you can use," said Williams.