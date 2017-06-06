Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prairie Mountain Health are among the health agencies following through on a mandate this week to cut management by 15 per cent as set out by the Progressive Conservatives in March.

The cut will affect at least 197 positions: 132 positions at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, 24 positions at Prairie Mountain Health, 19 at Southern Health-Santé Sud​, seven at CancerCare, seven at Diagnostic Services Manitoba, seven at the Northern Health Region and one position at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, CBC has confirmed.

Managers at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Northern Health Region are getting notices Tuesday if their jobs are among those to be cut.

The WRHA said it will work with affected managers to "ensure access to personal and professional support services."

"They are valued colleagues and we are grateful for their service," a spokesperson said.

The WRHA plans to notify employees in person if they are being laid off and said the cuts will not have an impact on patient care.

"The decision to delete positions was made carefully, and with the intent to ensure care to patients and families would not be compromised," the spokesperson wrote.

Prairie Mountain Health said layoff notices will be distributed over the coming days.

Penny Gilson, CEO of Prairie Mountain Health, wrote in an email to CBC, that a great deal of consideration went into deciding which positions to eliminate.

"These decisions were difficult and were not made lightly," Gilson said.

"All staff leaving the organization as a result of the management streamlining are being treated respectfully, fairly and in accordance with human resources best practices and applicable legislation."

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said Tuesday it is proceeding with the 15 per cent cut of non-unionized management positions but will not discuss at this time when employees will be notified.

NDP blasts province over cuts

Management-level cuts to health authorities across the province, along with Diagnostic Services Manitoba, CancerCare Manitoba and the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba were first announced by the government mid March.

NDP Health Critic Matt Wiebe calls the reductions a "blow" for health care in the province.

"At a time when the government has caused so much disruption and confusion in the system, they are also firing people who support patient care," Wiebe referring to the government's decision to close some emergency rooms in Winnipeg.

"The Pallister government must stop imposing its arbitrary and ideological austerity agenda on families and must reverse the cuts that will profoundly damage the health-care system for years to come," he said in an email statement.

The Progressive Conservatives have said the 15-per-cent cut to management is necessary to ensure the sustainability of Manitoba Health.

The healthcare providers are not alone in trimming from the top.

The government has also asked Crown corporations make cuts to management, including Manitoba Hydro, MPI and Liquor and Lotteries.

Are you affected by these layoffs want to share your story? Reach reporter Laura Glowacki at laura.glowacki@cbc.ca.