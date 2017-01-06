Winter is definitely here, but it appears the flu has just begun to rear its ugly, sniffling head.

"In Manitoba it's pretty quiet but it's coming and it's coming soon … It may have just begun, it's really a little early to tell," said Dr. Pierre Plourde, a medical officer of health with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

While only a few flu cases have been reported so far this season, the virus will soon spread and likely keep spreading for four to six weeks, the public health official said.

The predominant flu strain this year is H3N2, an influenza A strain.

"That's the kind of influenza that's been happening in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta," Plourde said.

H3N2 is a more severe strain of the flu. When it first surfaced in 2014 it killed more than 500 Canadians and put about 7,700 people in the hospital.

But with the virus covered by this year's flu shot, 2017 could be different.

"We're hoping that will translate to a more normal, moderate flu season," Plourde said. "Similar to what we had last winter."

The WRHA is aware of only one personal care home in Winnipeg dealing with a flu outbreak and staff are taking measures to contain its spread, said Plourde. It only takes two ill people in one week to declare an outbreak at a personal care home.

"So the severity, I'd say, is at a low level," said Plourde.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released new numbers Friday that show since September, there have been more than 5,000 positive flu tests across the country and 20 flu-related deaths.

Plourde said there's still time to get the flu shot to help curb those numbers and inventories for the vaccine are high in Winnipeg.

The flu shot is available at pharmacies, clinics and by calling a local public health agency. The Manitoba government also publishes a full list online of clinics offering the vaccine.

In the meantime, Plourde urged anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home until they feel better.

"A lot of us, unfortunately, send our kids to school when they're sick or ourselves go to work when we're sick thinking that we're not that ill, even though we might have a milder version."