Patients with mental illness at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg will feel the latest round of health care cuts as the recreation therapy program —which provides life skills and leisure— is downsized.

There are two recreation therapists working with the patients on five mental health units at the Health Sciences Centre. Last week, hospital management told them that both of their positions would end in November.

"I still have passion but I just don't have patients," said Erin Flynn, a recreational therapist with the Health Sciences Centre's mental health services.

"Honestly, I was shocked that we were cut, especially in mental health. A lot of talk right now is the importance of providing good mental health care for patients across Canada," she said.

The cuts are among the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's government-mandated plan to save 83 million dollars this budget year. Despite that, Flynn thought she would be safe given her line of work.

"Knowing that we're in a mental health crisis in Canada, it surprised me that we would see deletions and cuts within those services."

Many of the patients Flynn works with have a chronic mental illness that severely impacts their ability to live, work and have relationships, she said. She sees anywhere between six to twenty patients a day.

Her program includes group therapy, activities in the community, one-on-one visits, exercise, and the coordination of volunteer groups that host activities like cooking classes. Recently, Flynn and the other recreation therapist distributed iPods with music suited to individual patients' tastes.

"It helps them to reduce anxiety, depression, agitation while they're on the unit; it provides them with a glimmer of hope and something to look forward to in their day when they're really dealing with significant illness and not knowing what their life holds," she said.

She says now, patients will lose an important part of their treatment and recovery. When patients are in hospital, the recreation therapist can take a patient on a day pass and connect them with supports or help them overcome panic attacks to ride the bus.

The rec therapist is instrumental in helping patients who often feel isolated regain confidence, self-esteem and a feeling of belonging in society, she said.

"Without recreation therapy in the hospital, all of those valuable community connections, community resources, won't exist. I can't see other therapists and other team members being able to pick up the pieces that we will leave when we go."

'Devastating' for patients

Brendan Kupchik calls the loss of recreation therapists at Health Sciences Centre mental health program "devastating."

The 25-year-old was an inpatient there for two months while being treated for psychosis and schizophrenia.

Brendan Kupchik doesn't want to see reduction in recreation therapy for mental health patients at HSC. He said the therapists helped him connect with others and have meaningful structure in his recovery.

"I felt desolate in the hospital and it was a situation where I couldn't relate to many people. I found that It was tough finding people to speak to or talk to or relate to," he said.

While he was waiting to be seen by health professionals, the recreation therapist visited him with video games, crafts and other activities.

"It made it possible for me to talk to these people to relate and to express ideas through art and crafts," he said.

He worries about what will happen to patients with fewer recreational therapists working at the hospital.

"I feel almost despair because without that program there's no other way for people to communicate with each other than conversation but people are so out of it at the hospital that it's hard for people to relate," he said.

A spokesperson for the WRHA says although two of three recreation therapists within mental health services at the HSC have lost their positions, one will continue to service all mental health units and psychiatric health.

Flynn says her only concern is the how the five floors of patients will fare with only one recreation therapist going forward. Nursing staff already tell her the patients need more recreation therapy, she said, not less.

"I think the most frustrating, the most disheartening component of all these cuts is we as staff will move on and we will find other jobs. We will retrain, we have resources, we have E.I.," she said.

"We leave our patients behind. They will still be there and we won't. So that touches on my heart because the patients are the reason why I come to work."