Winnipeg is now an official member of an international association dedicated to promoting the beautiful yet much maligned season that is winter.

Economic Development Winnipeg and the City of Winnipeg announced Monday that the city is officially a member of the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors.

"We're really trying to take winter to another level here in the city," Mayor Brian Bowman said.

The association is a network of more than 20 cities, and its mission is to promote winter experiences and technology, says a news release issued by the association, the city and Economic Development Winnipeg. By joining the northern-focused group, the city hopes to showcase Winnipeg's cold-weather economy and activities.

"Winnipeg's reputation as a chilly city is a cause for celebration, and I want everyone from here and elsewhere to join me in discovering everything our city does to welcome Old Man Winter every year," Bowman said in the news release. "Whether you're a business owner, resident or visitor, Winnipeg's cool climate contributes to the city's sensational and singular appeal."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Inc., plant the city's flag in the snow at The Forks. Winnipeg was named a member of the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors Monday. (Kim Udaman/CBC)

Recreational activities such as the Festival du Voyageur or skating amenities at the Forks are some of the draws to Winnipeg the city wants to highlight, the news release says.

The cold weather heats up Winnipeg's economy in the winter months as the location for cold weather engine testing, manufacturing that requires testing in cold climates and data storage that requires chilly temperatures for components to work properly.

"Becoming an accredited WWCAM member positions Winnipeg on a higher level as a smart city ready to share its know-how and elevates its appeal as a place that owns winter unlike anywhere else in the world," Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, said in the release.

Other countries that belong to the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors include Edmonton, Anchorage, Alaska, Rovaniemi, Finland and Sapporo, Japan.