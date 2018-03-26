One of the Winnipeg curling foursome who hoisted a world championship trophy overhead on the weekend is still reeling as she celebrates while also saying goodbye.

The Canadian women's team squeaked out a narrow 7-6 victory in extra ends against Sweden on Sunday in Ontario at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Skip Jennifer Jones almost immediately caught a flight to Alberta where she is now competing in the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship with her husband Brent Laing, while team second Jill Officer arrived home in Winnipeg Monday.

While they still have a few more tournaments left to play, Officer said the win was an especially emotional one as it marked her final international competition with the Winnipeg crew.

"It's a little bit tough, it's still a little bit bittersweet in some ways. It has been such a long run with them … there is a part of me that is a bit sad," said Officer, who has been a member of the team for eight years.

Jones and Officer have played together for 23 years. After all that time, Jones said it was great to see Officer go out on a high note in front of a phenomenal North Bay crowd.

"Just to end our career together with being able to stand on top of the podium was really surreal," Jones said, adding she and her teammates are going to miss Officer.

Jones hugs second Officer as they celebrate their 11th-end win over Sweden on Sunday. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

"We just enjoyed the moment … It was just about going out and having some fun together and just trying to create even more memories that we can talk about sitting by the campfire for years to come," Jones said.

"Obviously we are going to miss Jill but there are so many memories that we've made along the way that are going to last forever."

Though Officer is done competing, she isn't done with curling. She is joining CBC Sports as a curling broadcaster and is slated to make her debut at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championships.

"The emotions are still really right there at the surface, and they have been for a couple of months," said Officer.

"It has been quite the roller-coaster ride, and I think it will probably be that way for a little bit still. But, I mean, I can't ask for a better finish."