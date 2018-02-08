A group representing southern Manitoba First Nations hopes a new partnership with an organization that focuses on creating opportunities for Indigenous employment will bring economic opportunities to Indigenous communities in the province.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization announced an agreement Thursday with Working Warriors, a community-owned database.

The online database is operated out of CentrePort Canada in Winnipeg and keeps tabs on companies looking to hire Indigenous employees, and the skills of Indigenous workers looking for training and job opportunities.

Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the partnership gives Indigenous people a path to being part of the economy and creating wealth.

"Obviously we're the most marginalized people in the country," he said.

Along with CentrePort Canada, which says it can provide connections for work like trucking and manufacturing, Working Warriors has relationships with CN Rail and the Roquette pea-processing plant in Portage la Prairie.

"Exploring partnerships like this strengthens our ties by developing respectful and mutually beneficial opportunities for both CN and Aboriginal communities," said Doug Devlin, CN's senior manager of Aboriginal relations, in a news release.

"CN is hiring across our network and having a diverse workforce helps bring new ideas and new solutions for doing business as a modern transportation logistics company."

For Daniels, the potential of Working Warriors is about the relationships it can help build.

"What we've endeavoured to do is connect directly with our communities and connect directly with the workforce and to have jobs available for them," said Daniels.

"We aggressively go after corporations to ensure they're hiring our workforce, and for the most part we've been received pretty well."

Working Warriors is now collecting information on potential employees for future jobs in Manitoba, Daniels said. Dozens of job postings are now available for interested applicants.