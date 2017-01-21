Thousands of people paraded down Portage Avenue in Winnipeg Saturday for a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Organizers of the marches, and others like them taking place today around the world, say they rallied to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump that women's rights are human rights.

Cynthia Fortlage, a trans woman, said LGBT people are scared of Trump and what his presidency could mean to them.

"We're going to lose the rights we already have," she said. "If we want to protect those we have to mobilize."

"We have to be loud, we have to be proud and we have to get people to understand we are human beings too and we deserve human rights."

Saturday's march in Washington reportedly drew hundreds of thousands, with one official estimating the crowd at half a million people. Hundreds of solidarity marches in other cities were held, with marchers intending to show Trump they won't be silent over the next four years.

The march in Winnipeg began at Portage Place mall and moved to the corner of Portage and Main, returned to the downtown mall.

Chants at the women's march: "Hey hey! Ho Ho! Gender violence has got to go" "say it once say it again, no excuse for violent men." #cbcmb — @JillianLTaylor

City Hall #haiku



women marching as

dissent is patriotic

and hope can trump fear

#WomensMarchOnWashington #WomensMarch #Winnipeg — @JennyGerbasi

OH while headed to the #WomensMarch in #Wpg "I don't want my granddaughters to have to march 25 years from now." #equality — @FenskePeg