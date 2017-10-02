A woman was rushed to a Winnipeg hospital for emergency surgery after she was hit by a vehicle while walking near Logan Avenue and Quelch Street on the weekend.

The woman was hit at the intersection around 11:15 a.m., police said, and the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital and is still in critical condition.

Police said the driver has been co-operative but anyone with information about the crash should contact them at 204-986-6271.

No charges have been laid.

More from CBC Manitoba: