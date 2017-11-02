A 31-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a man near Winnipeg's Higgins Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The two got in a dispute near the corner of Austin Street and Henry Avenue, just southeast of Higgins and Main in Point Douglas, police said.

The man, 42, was in critical condition with a stab wound to the upper body when emergency responders found him at about 2:10 p.m. He remained in hospital on Thursday morning.

The woman is charged with aggravated assault, illegally possessing a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.