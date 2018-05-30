Skip to Main Content
Woman killed at Fort Garry home

Woman killed at Fort Garry home

A woman in her 30s died Monday in what Winnipeg police say was a homicide.

Police won't say how victim found in Beaumont Bay residence died

CBC News ·
A woman in her 30s was found critically injured in a Fort Garry home during the early afternoon on Monday. Police are treating the incident as a homicide. (CBC)

The death of a woman in her 30s, found critically injured in a Fort Garry residence on Monday, is being investigated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of an injured woman at a residence on Beaumont Bay near McGillivray Boulevard on May 28 at 12:10 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

Police are not revealing any other specifics, including the nature of her death. 

"We're not able to expand on what caused her injuries," said Const. Jay Murray.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone who can help the investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

