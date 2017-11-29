A 17-year-old girl has been charged after a woman was shot in the back with a pellet gun at a Winnipeg youth centre.

The shooting happened Monday around 6:45 p.m. at the Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre on Selkirk Avenue.

The police services tactical support team rushed to the scene, but the shooter had already run away.

The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

A 17-year-old was located and arrested on Tuesday.

She has been charged with several weapons-related offences as well as failure to comply with a prior court sentence.

The girl remains in custody.