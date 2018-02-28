A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck in Brandon on Tuesday morning.

Brandon police said the 56-year-old woman was crossing 18th Street at Queens Avenue at about 8:40 a.m., when she was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was turning onto 18th Street.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She was later sent a Winnipeg hospital and is now in stable condition.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday while police investigated.

Police said the investigation continues and it hasn't been determined whether the driver will face charges.