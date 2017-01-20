Winnipeg police are asking for tips from anyone who saw a woman in her 60s get hit by a sidewalk snow-clearing machine near the Health Sciences Centre in December.

The woman was walking across William Avenue at a crosswalk between Tecumseh Street and Sherbrook Street on Dec. 16 when a westbound sidewalk snow-clearing machine hit and seriously injured her, Const. Rob Carver said Friday.

More than a month later, she remains in hospital in stable condition.

"We've progressed through the investigation but we'd like anyone who did happen to see it to come forward just so we can tie up any loose ends," Carver said, adding he hopes people in the area who spoke with fire and paramedic crews at the time contact police.

Carver said it isn't yet clear whether the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

