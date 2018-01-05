The mother of a 29-year-old woman who was found frozen behind a shed outside a West Broadway apartment has learned her daughter was two months pregnant.

Eleanor Sinclair met with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials late in the day Thursday and learned her daughter, Windy Sinclair, was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

"I just broke down crying, because I had no idea, and I do believe that my daughter didn't even know, because I'm sure she would have got help, she would have tried to get herself cleaned up if she knew she was with a child," said Sinclair.

Windy was sent to Seven Oaks General Hospital by ambulance in the evening hours of Christmas Day after she called 911 herself. She had been struggling with a crystal meth addiction and had been using that day.

Eleanor Sinclair shows a photo of her daughter, Windy Sinclair. Windy was found dead days after leaving hospital. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

She later left the hospital before being discharged. The WRHA says they are investigating what happened, but say she received treatment within an hour of her arrival, and left some time before 11:30 p.m. while staff were waiting on tests.

Windy's body was found days later after the family reported her missing and had been searching for days.

There was an extreme cold warning at the time Windy disappeared, and the cold temperatures lasted for several days.

Sinclair says she didn't get any of the answers she was looking for at the meeting, and instead was asked questions about the events leading up to her daughter being taken to hospital.

"Nothing, no answers at all, instead they tell me I lost a grandchild," she said.

WRHA investigating

The WRHA say they are still looking into exactly what happened that night and it's unclear what steps were taken to find Windy after she left.

"When a patient leaves before care is complete without informing staff, a Code Yellow may be called and a procedure undertaken to search for the individual. Our internal review will include an investigation to determine if a Code Yellow was called in this case," a spokesperson for the WRHA said in an email.

Sinclair wants to know why her daughter wasn't prevented from leaving or being monitored by staff, because she was incoherent when she left by ambulance.

"I'm pretty sure she called for help because she didn't want to overdose, it was a cry for help," said Sinclair.

She also wants to know why police weren't contacted when her daughter left the hospital in a vulnerable state.

Sinclair says she was told the phone number staff used to try and contact family was a number that hasn't been used for ten years. She says she gave paramedics her current phone number when they took her daughter to the hospital, and was assured that Windy would be sent home in cab.

Windy Sinclair had been struggling with a crystal meth addiction at the time of her death. Her mother says she believes her daughter didn't know she was pregnant because she would have tried to get clean if she knew. (Submitted by Chantelle Dreaver)

"Why didn't they try harder, why didn't they call me right away, why didn't they call the police, why didn't they call that 911 operator to find out where the 911 call came from if she arrived in an ambulance?"

The cause of death has not yet been determined but police have said they are not investigating it as a homicide.

Sinclair says she plans to meet with the WRHA again on Friday and hopes that she will learn more about what happened in the hours her daughter was in hospital.

"I want answers, like I wanna know what you guys did to my daughter, and why wasn't there more seriousness when she left to try and locate next of kin so that way we would know that she had left on her own with the frigid weather being the way it was," she said.

Sinclair also believes the fact her daughter is Indigenous played a role in her care.

"This would have been a different outcome if she were a white woman," she said.