RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in a rural Manitoba ditch.

Police were called to a ditch on provincial road 354 at about 8 a.m. Monday near Oak River, Man. 37 kilometres northwest of Brandon, the Mounties said in a news release.

There they found the woman unresponsive. Emergency personnel took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

RCMP say the woman's death is being treated as suspicious.

Members of the major crime services and forensic identification services are helping with the investigation.