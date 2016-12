A preliminary investigation of a fire that killed a woman in Île-des-Chênes, Man. has ruled the fire accidental, says St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP.

First responders found the 52-year-old woman unconscious inside her trailer Tuesday morning.The home was partially engulfed in flames.

Crews attempted to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner's office has conducted an investigation into the woman's death and say it was not suspicious, RCMP said.