Woman dead after she was pulled from river in Lac du Bonnet

A young woman is dead after being pulled from the water Sunday in Lac du Bonnet, Man.

RCMP say 23-year-old was pronounced dead on scene

CBC News ·
People were doing CPR on the woman when police arrived. (CBC)

RCMP said they were called to a home on McArthur Avenue in the town at about 5:45 p.m.

When they got there, they found several people performing CPR on the woman, 23, who had been pulled from the nearby Winnipeg River.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still investigating. An autopsy is being performed to confirm the cause of death, said RCMP.

