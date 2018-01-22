A woman injured in a trio of stabbings last week in Winnipeg's inner city has died.

Police went to Furby Street near Ellice Avenue on Thursday night to investigate reports of an injured woman.

A 22-year-old woman with lower-body stab wounds was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police identified her as Angel Beaulieu on Monday and said she died of her injuries.

A second woman was found with upper-body stab wounds and was released from hospital after receiving treatment.

Police haven't said whether any suspects have been arrested.

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information about the stabbings to contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or homicide investigators at 204-986-6508.

Two more stabbings happened in the area Thursday night. A third person was stabbed on Furby one block north of the first two, followed by a fourth on Balmoral Street near Sargent Avenue.

Despite the timing and proximity of the three stabbing incidents, they don't appear to be related, Const. Tammy Scrabek said on the weekend.

