Woman dead after 'medical incident' in Lord Roberts, say police

Three people were taken to hospital after emergency crews responded to reports of a "medical incident" in the city's Lord Roberts neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Police Service clandestine lab unit is assisting with the investigation

CBC News ·
Police, fire and paramedics were still on scene more than 12 hours after crews responded to a report of a 'medical incident.' (Angie Johnston/Submitted)

A woman is dead and Winnipeg police are investigating in the city's Lord Roberts neighbourhood after three people were taken to hospital following a report of a "medical incident" late Wednesday night.  

Police say emergency services were called to a house on Walker Avenue between Argue Street and Cockburn Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The Winnipeg Police Service's clandestine lab unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation. 

Police, ambulances and fire trucks were still on scene around noon on Thursday. People dressed in hazmat suits could be seen nearby.

