Woman dead after 'medical incident' in Lord Roberts, say police

A woman is dead and Winnipeg police are investigating in the city's Lord Roberts neighbourhood after three people were taken to hospital following a report of a "medical incident" late Wednesday night.

Police say emergency services were called to a house on Walker Avenue between Argue Street and Cockburn Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service's clandestine lab unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police, ambulances and fire trucks were still on scene around noon on Thursday. People dressed in hazmat suits could be seen nearby.