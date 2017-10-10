A woman was sent to hospital after being beaten at a bus stop in Winnipeg's Garden City area.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of McGregor Street and Jefferson Avenue, according to police, who were called by a transit driver after the injured woman got on a bus.

The woman told officers she was waiting for the bus when two females walked up and assaulted her. One pulled her backward, causing her to fall and bang her head.

While she was on the ground, both females began kicking her, police said. The attackers then stole the woman's phone and money before running away.

The females are both described as being in their late teens and about 5-foot-1 in height.

One has a smaller build and red-brown hair while the other has a larger build and long, dark hair, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.