With snow heavy on the branches, surreal images coming out of Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba are showcasing a winter wonderland that would even bring shivers to Jon Snow.
The national park, located about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is a place for cross-country skiers, snowshoers and photographers.
After the Christmas snow dump, the winter wanderers are coming out in droves.
Murray Nye captured this black and white image of the haunting trees being weighed down by the heavy snow on Friday.
Wendy Erlendson of Pure Nature Photography grabbed this shot of the snow-covered trees.
Melanie Robinson captured this photo of her trusty dog trudging through the deep snow in the park.
Robinson also snapped this photo showing the wonder of the massive trees while hiking.
Fallon Rose captured this photo at Moon Lake during her first trip up since the snow fall.