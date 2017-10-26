Southern Manitoba is getting a little taste of winter but it's not expected to last.

An Alberta clipper arrived Wednesday evening in the west, bringing rain that has since turned into snow. It has also brought a flurry of weather alerts.

Weather warnings are in effect for areas west, south and east of Winnipeg — Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Killarney, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Carman, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson and Richer.

Snowy in Tranacona... Pandora I think... #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/jPovrUwkF7 — @CBCMeaghanK

Snow will persist throughout Thursday before tapering off in the evening as the system moves out. A total of 5-10 centimetres of snow is expected.

Heavier amounts, around 10-20 cm, are expected in the west. Snowfall warnings are in place for areas around Riding Mountain and Duck Mountain, including Dauphin, Roblin, Russell, Minnedosa, Gilbert Plains, Ste. Rose, McCreary, Gladstone, and Swan River.

Julie Kooistra took this photo of the snow in her yard on Thursday morning just outside of Swan River. (Julie Kooistra)

The same snowfall warnings are also in place for areas east of Winnipeg — Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa, Whiteshell.

Winnipeg and the northern part of the Red River Valley will escape the brunt of the storm, so just a few centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall, according to Environment Canada.

However, a gusty north wind of up to 80 km/h will keep temperatures well below the normal daytime high of 6 C for this time of year. Winnipeg might only reach 1 C on Thursday, but normal levels should return by the weekend.

Travellers should note that Northwestern Ontario, North Dakota, and Minnesota are being strongly affected by the system.