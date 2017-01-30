A winter tire loan program introduced in September 2014 is getting traction with tens of thousands of Manitoba drivers.

"We know that nearly 71,000 loans have been processed and approved for Manitobans who have decided to take advantage of the province's low-interest winter tire program," Brian Smiley, spokesperson for Manitoba Public Insurance, said on Monday.

The total number of Manitobans driving with winter tires is likely significantly higher than that, Smiley said, because people were purchasing them before the loan program was introduced.

The province's low-interest winter tire program allows drivers to apply for a loan of up to $2,000, at an interest rate of prime plus two per cent, for new tires that feature the snowflake icon. People have up to four years to pay back the loan.

The average loan in the province for new winter tires is $1,200, MPI officials said. Typically people pay back the loan in about three years.

Benefits of winter tires

Winter tires have been proven to reduce the distance it takes a car to stop in the winter, said Smiley.

"That's a result of the composition of the winter tire. They're a softer rubber; their treads are a little bit wider," he said.

"We also know with the winter tire, based on their rubber composition, that they have significantly better traction on snow-covered or icy surfaces with temperatures well below –30 C."

There is no discount or rate deduction if drivers use winter tires during the colder months in Manitoba.

The Crown corporation does not track how many cars actually have winter tires because it doesn't require drivers to disclose that information, Smiley said.

"Winter tires are not mandatory in the province of Manitoba," he said.

Quebec is the only province that requires winter tires from mid-December to mid-March on all vehicles. In British Columbia, some vehicles are required to have winter tires in more rugged parts of the province.