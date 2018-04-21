Winter storm could dump 20 cm of snow on Churchill

Southern Manitoba may be basking in the warmth of spring weather, but northern Manitoba is still feeling Mother Nature's icy wrath.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the northern part of the province, with Churchill likely to get the worst of it.

"An intensifying spring storm coming from Alberta is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds beginning Saturday night," Environment Canada said Saturday.

"The Churchill regions will likely see the strongest impact with this weather system."

Churchill is expected to see 15-20 cm of snow Sunday, which will then taper off overnight. A strong northeast wind could keep snow blowing, however, and bring poor visibility Monday morning.

South of Churchill, people can expect freezing rain. North of Churchill could possibly see "even higher snow amounts and stronger winds giving near blizzard conditions Sunday and Sunday night," said Environment Canada.

West of Churchill is expected to also be hit with snow, but a lesser amount. Brochet and Tadoule should be prepared for 10-15 cm of snow starting Saturday night, which will also taper off Sunday night.



"As well, in areas south of these communities, freezing rain with significant ice accumulation is likely," said Environment Canada."

Reduced visibility could make travel hazardous, they warned.