An Environment Canada snowfall warning from earlier Monday has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for southeastern Manitoba and the southern Red River Valley.

As of 3:30 p.m., a winter storm warning replaced the earlier warning for:

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southern Manitoba. (Environment Canada)

Steinbach — St. Adolphe — Emerson — Vita — Richer

Morden — Winkler — Altona — Morris

Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa

Sprague — Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system will make its way north from Minnesota and bring snow into the south parts of the province on Monday night into Tuesday.

Snow is expected to be heavier Monday evening and slow down midday Tuesday, with the most snow expected in the southern Red River Valley and over southeast Manitoba.

Those areas may see as much as 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday afternoon, while areas closer to the U.S. border towards Sprague and the Lake of the Woods may get as much as 25 centimetres.

Northerly winds are set to develop overnight, blowing between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour.

The combination of wind and snow will create poor visibility, especially over the Red River Valley and open areas, Environment Canada says. It advises residents to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.