Old man winter is delivering a haymaker to parts of Manitoba.

A stormy low-pressure system is shoving its way across the province on Tuesday, bringing significant snowfall to central sections and gusty winds to the Interlake and Red River Valley, including Winnipeg.

The system, which came in from the west, is spreading east and southeast and has prompted some school closures in the province.

A number of highways are also closed due to poor driving conditions.

Central Manitoba could get about 10-20 centimetres of snow — from Swan River and The Pas in the west across to Berens River and Bissett in the east — with blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one kilometre in some areas.

Areas highlighted in red are under a snowfall warning and those in grey are under a blowing snow advisory. (Environment Canada)

"We could even see blizzard warnings issued after the snow stops falling due to winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h in parts of central and southern Manitoba," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

The Interlake and Red River Valley areas are expected to get 5-8 cm of snow but, combined with the blustery winds, poor visibility is expected throughout the day.

The southeast winds will send temperatures above normal for this time of year. Winnipeg is expected to see a high of –3 C (normal is a high of –11 C).

The winds will shift to northwest in the evening and remain strong overnight, ushering in a quick change in temperature with highs of –16 C and –21 C for Wednesday and Thursday in Winnipeg.

The stormy conditions will slowly improve overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but even though the snow will have stopped, some gusty winds — and therefore swirling snow and poor visibility — will linger.