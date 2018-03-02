Milder temperatures and sunny skies made it feel like spring had finally arrived in Manitoba this week, but winter is set to stage a major comeback later this weekend.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder says southern Manitoba will see its first major winter storm of the season as a complex weather system develops over the coming days.

He says snowy conditions starting Saturday night will culminate with a powerful Colorado low bringing heavy snowfall to the province Sunday night into Monday.

"Over the weekend we're going to see some bands of snow coming through, a few flurries on Saturday and a band of snow Saturday night and few more flurries Sunday," Sauder said. "Up to about supper time on Sunday we've only got about two to maybe four centimetres of wet snow and a lot of wet highways and street. It'll be a pretty big mess."

But that's when things are going to get really wintry.

Winter is coming

Sauder says the Colorado low will move up from the south Sunday evening, bringing more snow.

How much snow?

Sauder says it could go one of either two ways: lots of snow or lots and lots of snow.

"I think we're going to see about 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Sunday night and through the day Monday," he said. "But the other, worst-case scenario is if a ridge sets up to the east and the system stalls. It'll continue to draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and could give us another accumulation of snow continuing into Tuesday."

Sauder says the worst-case scenario — a stalled Colorado low hanging out over Manitoba — could add an additional 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff to his forecasted snow levels.

"That remains to be seen … but I think that certainly by the end of the day Monday we're going to be doing some shovelling."

On the bright side, Sauder says Winnipeggers can expect mild temperatures through the snowfall, with highs of 1 C predicted for Saturday and Sunday and -2 C expected Monday.

However, that means the snowfall will be wet and heavy, which Sauder expects will cause problems for highway driving and possibly lead to rural school closures.