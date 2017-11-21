Highways are reopening after another blast of winter hit southern Manitoba Monday evening.

Highways throughout southern Manitoba reopened on Tuesday, after blowing snow and whiteout conditions forced them to close as a weather system tracked through the province the night before.

Several highways in the Interlake, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie, were closed after strong winds and snow made driving treacherous.

In Winnipeg, city crews were salting bridges, underpasses and main routes.

Tuesday is projected to be a much calmer and cooler day for most of the province.

However, Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Manitoba's northeast. In the areas around York and Churchill, a powerful winter storm moving in the Hudson Bay is expected to bring strong winds and near zero visibility, Environment Canada said.

The blizzard is expected to end by Tuesday evening.